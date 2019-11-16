The Planning Authority’s popular monthly architecture and heritage planning tour will tomorrow take visitors to to Żejtun.

Ferdinand von Hompesch, the last Grand Master to reign in Malta, gave the title of Città Beland to the locality of Żejtun in 1797.

The origins of the town goes back to the Phoenician and Roman times.

Originally Żejtun, known as Terra Santa Catarina, covered the south-east part of the island extending to the outskirts of the walls protecting Cottonera.

Up until 1680, it primarily had two separate residential communities – one known as Bisqallin, still referred today as Ir-Raħal t’Isfel, and Ħal Ġwann and Ħal Bisbut, known as Ir-Raħal ta’ Fuq.

Development during the 18th century and the construction of the new parish church in between the two communities formed the present centre and linked the two to form one community.

During the walking tour, participants will gain a holistic appreciation of the urban fabric of Żejtun which is primarily immersed in traditional winding roads.

Participants will be taken to see the aesthetical richness of several buildings of architectural and historic significance, including the summer residences of Grand Master Perellos and Archbishop Cagliares, the Aedis Danielis Palace and other important landmarks within the city.

The tour will also give participants a better appreciation of the various initiatives that the Planning Authority have rolled out over the years from which Żejtun and its residents benefitted.

Free transport will be provided and will leave from Floriana (in front of the Planning Authority offices) at 9am. The tour will conclude by 12.30pm.

To book a place for these tours call on 2290 2021 or send an e-mail on tours@pa.org.mt.

These tours will be organised once a month and bookings will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis. A €3 fee will be charged per person. The fee will this year be donated to Marigold Foundation.

The next educational visit this year will take place on December 1. Next year they will other visits on January 12, February 23, March 15, April 26 and May 24.