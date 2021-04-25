‘Ariana’s Magical Journal on Light’, a free educational tablet/mobile-based game tool designed to provide a discovery learning experience for children, has recently been launched and is available on the Google Play store.

The app presents students with a set of puzzles to solve and in the process, learn about refraction, reflection, the colours of the rainbow, lenses, and much more by experimenting in a virtual world. Discovery learning is a very powerful learning mode where children develop new knowledge about the world by doing rather than by being told. As infants, we learn about gravity simply by dropping things; as we grow older, however, discovery learning gets sidelined by other forms of learning. This app was developed by the Hybrid Optomechanical Technologies (HOT) consortium and was tested thoroughly among primary schoolchildren and teachers in Malta. The result is an app that will serve the needs of teachers, enhance the learning experience for schoolchildren, and help modernise the teaching of science in primary schools. A handbook has also been designed for teachers to use the app in class.

At the app’s official launch, Education Minister Justyne Caruana praised the innovative way technology was modernising the teaching of science as well as equipping educators with the right tools to facilitate this experience.

University of Malta pro-rector of academic affairs, Prof. Joseph Cacciottolo highlighted the importance of outreach to encourage students to take up careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Prof. André Xuereb, head of the Department of Physics and lead Maltese partner in the HOT consortium spoke about the importance of bringing research closer to society, in particular the educational sector, by developing such apps.

Science communicator, educator and lecturer Danielle Martine Farrugia gave a demonstration of the app, its educational content and useability during the event.

Farrugia said: “The Ariana’s Magical Journal on Light app aims to bridge the gap between the formal and informal/non-formal sector by connecting various stakeholders in the educational sector and the research community. This will further encourage young children to be excited and curious about science, encouraging uptake of STEM careers.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7ISHEFYlEo

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.PHI.ArisJournalLight