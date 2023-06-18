First of all, could you define spirituality?

GA: Trends come and go, but ‘spirituality’ is a buzzword that seems to have stuck for quite a few decades. It is associated with practices ranging from medi­tation, mindfulness and journal-writing to yoga, prayer and even paranormal activity, but fundamentally, it is about searching for transcendence, rootedness and meaning in everyday living. It is a deeply personal and subjective experience of seeking meaning, purpose and connection to something that greater than oneself, whether it be deeply-embedded human values, a higher being or an ideology. It involves exploring and nurturing one’s inner life, values, beliefs and relationships, often through the practice of quieting one’s inner self. The hallmark of spirituality is one’s personal growth and transformation.

Could you give us a brief overview of the course?

GA: The MA Spirituality is a comprehensive programme that offers students a profound exploration of spirituality from various perspectives. It aims to provide a solid foundation to understand meaning-making, dynamics of growth and the spiritual journey. It emphasises spirituality’s interdisciplinary nature, drawing from various fields such as theology, philosophy, psychology and literature.

What about the curriculum and the subjects covered?

GA: The curriculum is designed to offer a diverse range of subjects that cater to the students’ different interests and needs. Some core subjects covered in the first year include introduction to spirituality; systematics of spirituality; dynamics of growth and maturity in the spiritual life; biblical spirituality; and Christian spirituality through the ages. As they progress to the second year, students choose between one of two specialised streams. The general stream covers the following topics: major schools of Christian spirituality; spirituality of the Christian states of life; spirituality and life stages; gender spiritualities; world spiritualities; spirituality and social commitment. The Carmelite stream covers the foundations and development of Carmelite spirituality, St John of the Cross, St Teresa of Jesus, The French Carmelite school, and major themes in Carmelite spirituality. Students also work on a dissertation whereby they delve deeper into a particular topic of their choice.

What can you tell us about the lecturing staff and teaching methods used?

GA: We are fortunate to have a dedicated and experienced faculty consisting of locally and internationally renowned scholars in the field of theology and spirituality. Our lecturers are experts in their respective areas, ensuring students receive high-quality education and guidance throughout their studies. The teaching methods include a combination of lectures, seminars, workshops, and independent research. We believe in fostering an interactive and engaging learning environment that encourages critical thinking and discussion among students.

How can one learn more or apply for the course?

GA: I would encourage interested individuals to, first of all, visit our official website for further details on the application requirements and the admission process. Candidates usually submit an online application form, along with supporting documents. The deadline to apply for the October intake is July 20 at 2pm.

Reviews from former students

Rita Vella Brincat: Reading for the master’s was a great satisfaction. The subjects taught by the dedicated lecturers, especially those forming the Carmelite stream, are so interesting and informative, besides being enriching. I wholeheartedly recommend this course to all those who want to experience a spiritual strengthening in their life.

Warren Borg Ebejer: The MA proved immensely valuable, ranging from building on previous university literary studies through an interdisciplinary approach to pursuing a PhD for further research in interreligious dialogue. Thanks to my tutors’ support, I have become more involved in academia and improved my intellectual and personal advancement.

Edward Clemmer: For me, the MA was a continuation of my personal spiritual journey. It enriched my understanding of grace and of repentance. It was also essential to the foundation of, and my leadership role in the Maltese Association for the Study of Spirituality and Spiritual Companionship, and to my collaboration with others on publishing spiritual texts. I have now also concluded a book on the English mystic Julian of Norwich.