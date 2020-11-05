Spazju Kreattiv is showing another documentary in the series Exhibition on Screen. This time, the creativity centre will be shedding some light on Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch, who is renowned for his fantastic illustrations of religious concepts and narratives, and his nightmarish depictions of hell.

A 1585 portrait of the Dutch painter

The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch features the exhibition ‘Jheronimus Bosch – Visions of Genius’ held at Het Noordbrabants Museum in the southern Netherlands, which brought the majority of Bosch’s paintings and drawings together for the first time to his home town of Den Bosch and attracted almost half a million art lovers from all over the world.

This cinematic exploration of the visionary genius reveals details of Bosch’s life and stories within his works.

The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch is showing tomorrow, November 6, at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta at 7.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org. The documentary will again be showing on July 2, 2021.