Update 2.30pm

An explosion followed by a fire has been reported at the caravans' site in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Sources said they heard a series of three explosions but there were no injuries reported.

A police spokesperson said three metal structures, a car and a van were damaged in the fire.

The police were informed of the blast around 1.15pm.

The Civil Protection Department and a health team are on site.

Photo: Mark Grenside

Photo: David Pullicino

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg