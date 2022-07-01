Update 2.30pm
An explosion followed by a fire has been reported at the caravans' site in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.
Sources said they heard a series of three explosions but there were no injuries reported.
A police spokesperson said three metal structures, a car and a van were damaged in the fire.
The police were informed of the blast around 1.15pm.
The Civil Protection Department and a health team are on site.
Photo: Mark Grenside
Photo: David Pullicino
Photo: Jonathan Borg
Photo: Jonathan Borg
Photo: Jonathan Borg
