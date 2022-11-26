Emergency services were dispatched to a fireworks factory in Kirkop on Saturday morning following reports of an explosion.

Police, medics and Civil Protection Department firefighters were all called to the San Ġużepp fireworks factory on Triq Ħal Far to respond to the incident.

A police spokesperson said at 7.45am that they did not yet know whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Video of the smoke cloud.

People reported hearing two separate blasts - a small one followed by a much larger one that left windows shaking.

The police said that a third, smaller explosion was reported after 7.30am.

Video footage shot from near Malta International Airport and provided to Times of Malta showed a large plume of grey smoke rising into the air.

A Kirkop resident reported "a vaguely sulphury smell" in the air. A passenger at the airport said the explosion "shook the whole terminal building."

The blast was heard across significant swathes of the country, stretching from Marsaxlokk to Naxxar and even Sliema.

More to follow