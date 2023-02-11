An explosion rocked a factory at the Mosta Technopark on Saturday morning, with the blast panicking residents and shoppers but leaving nobody hurt.

Two quick blasts were heard shortly after 10.45am and emergency crews were immediately dispatched to the area.

Initial indications suggest that the explosions occurred inside a factory that manufactures UV lamps and other such products at the Mosta industrial complex.

The blast is believed to have been caused by chemical reactions of pipe-pumped gases used during manufacturing processes. A health and safety probe will be tasked with establishing exactly what went wrong.

Although there were workers present in the factory at the time, nobody was injured in the incident. Nor did the blasts cause any fires to break out, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Broken window panes on the rear side of the factory. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The incident shook people living in a residential neighbourhood nearby and people at the nearby Pama shopping complex.

“We rushed outside and found all our neighbours out there, too. None of us knew what had happened,” one resident told Times of Malta.

A woman who was at the nearby shopping complex said there was a similar reaction there.

“I was in a shop when I heard the blasts. Everyone immediately looked up and headed outside. Our first thought was that it was another firework factory explosion,” she said.