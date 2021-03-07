Our family is expanding, and a new brand has landed at the Vella Falzon Home showroom. With great pleasure we are proud to present you Express Kitchens by Nolte Group.

Express Kitchens forms part of the popular Germany furniture company Nolte Group, where kitchens are made with high-quality materials that cater for budgeting and rental homes. You might ask yourself: “But how can a good quality kitchen not cost thousands of euros?” Well, we are here to prove otherwise. Express Kitchens was created for two reasons. Firstly, the popular demand of customers who would like to have a good quality kitchen but are on a tight budget, and secondly for those customers who do not want to spend big bucks on kitchens for their rental apartments and houses.

Experience new horizons

All Express Kitchen models are designed with one goal in mind, which is to help you enrich the experience in your kitchen. If you truly think about it, the kitchen is the most important room of your entire home, because it is where you cook, eat, and gather with all your family after a long day. Express Kitchens offer various innovative systems which complement each family’s lifestyle as it adds practicality and efficiency, to help enhance all the memories created. From the exclusive design to the pioneering technology combined with the high-quality materials, Express Kitchens caters for the ultimate Kitchen you will ever have in the heart of your home.

Made in Germany

Express Kitchens forms part of the Nolte Group, and like all its sister companies all furniture is produced in Germany where high levels of reliability and quality are offered on a continues basis. The company’s tag line “Made in Germany” is more than just a slogan as it is the brand’s quality standard and the core principles of the entire Nolte Group.

Over 260 employees look after the production area of just 13,000m2, ensuring that around 110,000 kitchens leave the company’s warehouse every year, which make your way to your homes. Express Kitchens export to approximately 40 countries worldwide, now including Malta as a new location.

Have we sparked your interest? Make sure to drop by the Vella Falzon Home showroom in Valley Road, Msida, to discover our various kitchen models. Trust our expertise too and choose Express Kitchens to design your dream kitchen.

Vella Falzon Home, Comfort with Style, Luxury without Limits.