Express Trailers’ sister company Express VRT Ltd has just inaugurated its new VRT Service Centre. Formerly located inside the operations yard, the new VRT garage has now been relocated to larger and more modern premises across Express Trailers’ head offices and are now located at the top of Imgieret Road, next to the ShipLowCost central depot.

“Besides an obvious need to optimise our operative space to achieve more efficiencies, the major driver for this move was to offer a safer operative environment both for our people who manage the VRT operation and also to the many clients who use our VRT service. Our workers and customers can now enjoy a safer environment,” said Franco Azzopardi, chairman and CEO of Express Trailers.

“Safety remains a paramount aspect at all levels of Express Trailers’ operations. VRT is about ensuring that cars are safe on the roads and therefore, as professed ambassadors to road safety, we are proud to have entered this huge investment to offer a most modern and safe VRT testing operation,” added Mr Azzopardi.

Express Trailers has been offering its VRT service for over 10 years. Besides servicing normal vehicles, the Express VRT Service is also equipped to assess larger industrial vehicles as well as commercial car fleets and leased fleets.

The Express VRT station is open on weekdays between 7am and 4pm and on Saturdays between 7am and noon. For further information one may call 2558 9902. For added convenience, clients may choose to drop off their vehicle at the station and be contacted once the servicing is complete.