Express Trailers continued with the tradition of hosting annual events at prestigious historical sites when it hosted its summer event at Fort St Elmo.

Express Trailers dressed up the fort in its orange colour for what was to be the first event ever hosted in this location.

Aim is to give employees an experience like no other

“Hosting this event was a logistical challenge but worth the effort and the investment. Our people are of paramount importance to us,” said Franco Azzopardi, chairman and CEO of Express Trailers.

The event was attended by more than 200 employees and their families.

“The decision to always host our annual events at historical sites stems from our genuine will to support local heritage, promote their significance and potential as event venues and to give our family of employees an experience like no other,” Mr Azzopardi said.

“Express Trailers’ roots are those of a family business, built by a father and his eight sons and their families.

“The company grew into a bigger family and this is why we also foster a family-friendly atmosphere. Indeed, it was a memorable event where everyone had the opportunity to appreciate Fort St Elmo, its vantage point and the stunning views it provides,” Mr Azzopardi added.