Rachel Galea recently had a ‘Meet the Artist’ session at Il-Ħaġar Museum and Cultural Centre in Victoria. She led guests around her exhibition, ‘Expressions’, consisting of 30 paintings produced this year.

Born in 1973, Galea held her first solo exhibition in 2009. She always had a keen interest in art and studied privately to develop her unique style.

Galea applies loose, broad brushstrokes and overlapping layers of oil paint to transform the flat surface of the canvas into a bold, three dimensional interpretation of her subjects.

Working from her studio at home, her artworks are inspired by nature and filled with colour, light and movement. A considerable number of her canvases can be found in private collections, locally and abroad.

‘Expressions’ is open until January 10. Opening hours are from 9am to 5pm, all week. Il-Ħaġar is closed on December 25 and New Year’s Day.