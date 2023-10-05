As the Maltese islands grapple with the relentless tide of urbanisation, a gem remains mostly untarnished, standing as a testament to what we stand to lose. Comino, with its untouched landscapes, natural treasures and heritage, is an embodiment of the beauty of our country that is slipping through our fingers.

The march of urbanisation threatens the very essence of what makes our islands unique.

Comino’s status as an untouched refuge serves as a reminder that urgent action is needed before we lose more of our precious heritage and natural environment. The declaration of Comino as a national park, coupled with the resolute decision to expropriate and shut down permanently the Comino Hotel & Bungalows, presents a chance to reshape the narrative and stop Comino’s path towards urbanisation, over-exploitation and desecration.

Hili’s plans for Comino Hotel & Bungalows have sparked public outrage and raised concerns among both locals and environmentalists. The government’s apathy toward preserving Comino has eclipsed its responsibility to safeguard our environment. It underlines the necessity for swift action – actions that go beyond rhetoric.

As the government grapples with, or chooses to ignore, the complexities of Comino’s future, there are two distinct paths ahead.

The first involves expropriating and closing the Hili Comino Hotel, sending a resounding message of a commitment to balance our economic development, and preserving Comino.

The second path allows for a potential compromise – permitting the hotel’s redevelopment under stringent conditions, such as no sale of villas, no increase in size or gross floor area of the buildings. While this

option shows pragmatism, it’s important to remember that a strict condition may not fully mitigate the impact on Comino’s delicate ecosystem and cultural integrity.

The construction and operation of Hili’s Comino Hotel & Bungalows will undoubtedly leave an ecological footprint on the island. Excessive development in sensitive areas will lead to over-tourism, environmental degradation and loss of authenticity. Expropriating the hotel and bungalows would remove the risk of urbanisation by stealth of Comino, allow for the restoration of the impacted areas and the implementation of strict conservation measures. This action is crucial to safeguard Comino’s identity and biodiversity but also to retain the last unurbanised space in our densely populated archipelago.

Hili’s proposal to redevelop Comino’s old hotel and bungalows is a microcosm of the dilemma between property rights and our collective need to safeguard our environment. The impending clash over Hili’s Comino’s plans threatens to ensnare us in a protracted planning battle and expose the government to public outrage.

Rather than succumbing to this quagmire, the government can opt for a powerful, symbolic action – an action that underscores its dedication to protect undeveloped natural spaces. While acknowledging property rights, we must also acknowledge the significance of preserving Comino as Malta’s last unurbanised island. By expropriating Hili’s Comino Hotel & Bungalows, the Maltese government would join the ranks of nations committed to sustainable development and responsible tourism.

This move could attract positive international attention, create a blueprint for balancing economic growth and environment protection, foster international recognition for environmental conservation and ecotourism and set an example for other countries facing similar challenges.

As our landscape transforms under the weight of urbanisation, the innate beauty of the Maltese islands is fading. Comino, standing as a sanctuary untouched by the relentless progress, represents a chance to retain what we’ve lost in Malta and Gozo. By designating Comino as a national park, we would affirm our commitment to preserving not just a piece of land but the soul of our nation – a pristine oasis where future generations can experience the unspoiled allure of our islands.

A national park for Comino is a proclamation that certain places are too valuable to be overshadowed by unchecked development. It’s an assertion of our resolve to protect our treasures and a promise to leave a legacy that endures. Hili’s proposal for Comino Hotel & Bungalows stands as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between tourism development and environmental preservation.

Expropriating the hotel is not a decision to be taken lightly but, rather, a proactive step that signals the government’s dedication to safeguarding Comino’s ecosystems, cultural heritage and future sustainability. The expropriation will come at a cost. However, it would be money well spent when compared to the €47 million spent on a single movie (Gladiator sequel).

And, by addressing public concerns, investing in responsible tourism and upholding conservation values, the Maltese government has the opportunity to transform a contentious issue into a triumph for environmental protection and a balanced development of our country.

Stephane Croce

In doing so, it can pave the way for a brighter, more harmonious future for Comino and the nation as a whole.

Stéphane Croce is an environmentalist.