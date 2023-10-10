Spain’s sacked women’s coach Jorge Vilda denied Tuesday pressuring midfielder Jenni Hermoso to downplay the unsolicited kiss she got from former football federation president Luis Rubiales during questioning in court.

Spanish public prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England in the Women’s World Cup final in Australia on August 20.

Rubiales was the head of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) at the time, but he has since resigned following an outcry over the kiss.

Last month Spain’s top criminal court, the National Court, expanded the scope of its investigation to include Vilda and two other federation officials on suspicion of trying to get Hermoso to back Rubiales after the kiss and summoned them to appear for questioning.

