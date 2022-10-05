Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso has been named as Bayer Leverkusen’s new coach, replacing Gerardo Seoane after he was dismissed by the Bundesliga club on Wednesday.

“Bayer and Gerardo Seoane go their separate ways. World and European Champion Xabi Alonso becomes new head coach of the Werkself,” the club said on their Twitter account.

Leverkusen confirmed the departure of the Swiss coach in the wake of Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Porto in the Champions League.

