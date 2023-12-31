While much of the attention towards Saudi Arabia football revolves around the star-studded Pro League (the top-flight), there is one club that deserves a closer look as they are hopeful of joining the Kingdom’s elite in the coming season.

Al-Qadsiah FC, based in the city of Khobar, has been running rampant in the second tier as they are the league pacesetters with 34 points after 15 outings.

They have recorded 10 victories and four draws, losing just one in the process – a statistic that allows them to keep a four-point lead above second-place Al Orobah.

With the top three teams guaranteed automatic promotion to the Pro League, Al-Qadsiah FC are in the driving seat to reach their goal.

