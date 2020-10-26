Extend Black Friday to the weekend to avoid overcrowding, the Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry urged on Monday.

The Importers, Retailers and Distributors Economic Group within the chamber is calling for the sales associated with Black Friday to take place between November 26 and 29.

Businesses are also encouraged to take their trade online by extending the same offers to their digital shops.

The chamber said that the group has reached out to a number of key retail operators and shopping malls over the past few days and they all agreed that this proposal was in the best health and economic interest of all.

“Black Friday is an important appointment in the retail business calendar as it provides businesses with an essential boost in an otherwise calm period," the chair of the group's executive board, Marcel Mifsud said.

"It is important that this year, all necessary precautions are put in place in order for Black Friday to be both a commercial success for businesses, but also a safe experience for everyone.”