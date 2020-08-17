Nationalist MP Herman Schiavone has urged the government to extend the validity of its vouchers to the end of the year in view of the current unprecedented rate of COVID-19 cases.

The vouchers are due to expire at the end of September.

Extending their validity would mean people would not rush to use them, and social distancing would be easier to enforce in establishments, he said in a Facebook post.

Schiavone had been the first to suggest the introduction of vouchers, on April 23, proposing a €50 voucher to kickstart bars and restaurants. Similar systems were being introduced abroad.

The government eventually announced its own system in early June, issuing all those aged over 16 with four €20 vouchers for use in hotels, bars and restaurants and another €20 voucher for use in shops which were closed during the first wave of the pandemic.

The vouchers were distributed last month.