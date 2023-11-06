Due to overwhelming interest, the submission deadline for the Malta National Transport Awards has been extended to November 13, 2023. This extension allows more individuals and organisations to participate and be recognised for their outstanding contributions.

These awards are being organised by the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects together with Transport Malta.

Jonathan Borg, Transport Malta CEO, said: "Transport is more than just the movement of people and goods; it is the cornerstone of progress. These awards stand as a beacon of appreciation for the remarkable contributions made by individuals, voluntary organisations, public entities and private companies, and inspire further innovation."

Nominations are open for the following categories:

Innovation: Recognising projects that have broken new ground, employed innovative technologies, or approached transport challenges in a unique way. Sustainability: Projects that have reduced the environmental impact of transport, such as the use of alternative fuels or freight practices that have lowered emissions, are acknowledged in this category. Modal shift: Modal shift involves changing the way people travel, such as shifting towards cycling or alternative modes of transportation. Infrastructure: Recognising designs that demonstrate innovation, flexibility, and sustainability, which adds value to the transport sector. Safety: This category encompasses all aspects of road safety, traffic management, and enforcement, with a focus on results such as casualty reductions and improved journey reliability.

Transport Malta would like to reiterate that these awards, open to all and, hold several key objectives at their core, including recognising and honouring excellence; showcasing best practices and innovation; fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing; and promoting sustainable transport.

For more information about the Malta National Transport Awards and for nominations, visit https://www.transport.gov.mt/nationaltransportawards.