St John’s Co-Cathedral is today extending its opening hours from 4.30 until 7pm (last entry is at 6.30pm.

Visitors will be given a brochure about Christmas during the Knights of St John and handed over a video-guide free of charge to better discover the cathedral. One may also download The St John’s Co-Cathedral App, available for free from Google Play and the App Store.

Later, at 7.30pm, the Jubilate Deo Choir of the Metropolitan Cathedral will perform its Christmas concert at St John’s Co-Cathedral. Conducted by the Metropolitan Cathedral’s maestro di cappella, Christopher Muscat, the concert will also star the Brass Ensemble.

Both events are being held courtesy of the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation and are free of charge.

For more information, send an e-mail to info@stjohnscocathedral.com.