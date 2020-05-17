An extensive grass fire at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa on Sunday was fully extinguished by around 9am, the police said.

The fire, reported at around 4am, was initially thought to have been put out but it rekindled as the sun rose, leading the police to divert traffic from the area.

The situation is now back to normal.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Civil Protection Department said several firefighting units had been deployed to fight the fire.