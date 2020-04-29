Extensive maintenance work is currently under way in four halls at Mount Carmel hospital.

The works are being carried out in collaboration with the Foundation of Medical Services, and include structural changes, new apertures, modern ventilation services and general maintenance.

Mount Carmel Hospital has over the years fallen into a state of significant disrepair. In 2019, Times of Malta had revealed that around three-quarters of the facility's halls had condemned ceilings.

Two of the halls currently being fixed are to be used by women and will house a total 35 patients.

The hall that used to be used for physiotherapy will become a ‘Female Dual Diagnostic Unit’, for female patients with a drug problem. It will take 12 patients.

Work on the isolation ward at San Ġorġ Preca hall has also been concluded. It will be used for patients with infectious diseases.

Health Minister Chris Fearne visited the worksite on Wednesday.