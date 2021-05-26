The scaffolding is down following the completion of almost four years of restoration works on the massive bastions at San Ġwann t’Għuxa in Cospicua, restoring the fortifications to their former glory.

The works were carried out by the government's Restoration Directorate.

The bastions, also known as St John Almoner, form part of the extensive Santa Margherita lines which enclosed the land front of Cottonera. The above video was issued by the Kottonera Foundation and Labour MP Glen Bedingfield. Both have been campaigning for the restoration of the Cottonera fortifications.

The restoration works were launched in 2017, with the bastions previously in a sorry state, as pictures issued at the time by the directorate show. St John Almoner bastions are a two-tier complex designed by Charles François de Mondion in the early 18th century. Its left face is breached by a road.

The Restoration Directorate earlier this month also announced it had started restoration works on the crumbling St Dominic demi-bastion in Fort Ricasoli.

St Dominic demi-bastion in Fort Ricasoli.(Above and below)