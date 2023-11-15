Commonwealth Games officials said Wednesday that “extensive work” was under way to find a solution for the 2026 edition after the Australian state of Victoria’s shock withdrawal as host in July.

The multi-sport event suffered a major setback after Victoria abruptly pulled out, citing escalating costs.

At a meeting in Singapore, the Commonwealth Games Federation briefed its members on “on-going work being done across four regions to secure a host”, the organisation said in a statement.

