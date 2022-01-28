San Anton Gardens is currently undergoing extensive restoration works to return to its previous beauty.

The works will focus on restoration and structural repairs of the garden walls, pathways and other historical features, such as fountains and benches.

The works were announced by Environment minister Aaron Farrugia on Friday.

Back in September, the President had urged the minister to restore the gardens after receiving a barrage of complaints on the shabby state of San Anton.

Farrugia had promised to fix up San Anton even though his ministry was only responsible for “soft landscaping and ponds” within the gardens.

"Despite not having responsibility for the gardens, I took the situation into my hands and work on the collapsed walls next to the entrance were started immediately. These are now almost complete," he said.

The gardens' restoration works will be led by the ministry and includes works by GreenServ and Ambjent Malta.

The minister said work to obtain the necessary permits is ongoing and a call for tenders will be issued later on this year. This will be followed by further restoration works.

"There has been no investment in this garden for a large number of years. Now is the time to take action so that families and tourists can continue to enjoy the place, now and in future," Farrugia said.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia announcing the San Anton works on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Ambjent Malta has, to date, invested €175,885 for the reinstatement of two collapsed wall sections, electrical works, masonry and other works.

The gardens' landscaping is currently carried out through an agreement with the Environmental Landscaping Consortium.