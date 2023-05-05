Recent events have forced me to conclude that perhaps the greatest mistake we genuine Labourites and dissidents have made is still believing that Labour in government will, in the near future, reform itself to become once more worthy of the ideology and the principles it purports to represent.

As Labour’s very close links with big business interests become even closer, as the gap between rich and poor in Malta continues to widen, as the greed of several public officials appointed with princely salaries by the Labour government is exposed, as the destruction of the environment goes on unabated, it is becoming ever more clear that hoping for internal change in the Labour Party is simply pie in the sky.

Genuine Labourites have to face the stark reality that, today, the Labour Party in Malta is run by champagne socialists whose public statements that they have genuine socialist principles at heart are as false as anything can be in this world. This negation of the socialism they profess to represent is manifested in their lifestyles and their actions. Indeed, it is really sad that they are regularly compared by several sections of the Maltese media to pigs with their snouts in the trough.

As such, where the Labour Party in power is concerned, it is useless to hope for change from within. Change can only come as a result of pressure exerted on the Labour Party from elements outside of it. This is where the contribution of each and every citizen becomes very important, indeed, crucial. It is time for every citizen to stand up and be counted, to put the interests of one’s country before one’s allegiance to a political party.

To simply grumble and then fatalistically accept the present situation without doing anything to ameliorate it is no longer an option. Our country is going to the dogs, the future of our young generation is being threatened and the time has come to stop the abuse of power.

In practical terms, how can this be done? First and foremost, by using the power of the media to maximum effect. Recently, the prime minister arrogantly dismissed us political writers as irrelevant; “stick to books and blogs while we continue to lead”, he had the audacity to say.

In making such a public statement, Robert Abela behaved in the worst autocratic manner, certainly unworthy of the prime minister of a democratic country which is a member of the European Union. However, he was only trying unsuccessfully to mask the very real power of the pen. The truth is that political criticism publicly expressed by citizens through the pen can be a very effective catalyst of change.

It is also time to stand up to corruption in public life and to the powerful businessmen who are the staunchest allies of the political party in power, obviously because this suits their business interests. We have already seen how public protests, good use of the courts and recourse to European institutions has had highly beneficial effects in weeding out corruption, in stopping public projects which were not in the public interest and in making persons holding public office more accountable.

Citizens have to be militant in order to safeguard their rights against the high and mighty. By “militant”, I obviously do not mean “violent” but, rather, that they do not accept to be trodden upon and be ready to take all the action open to them to redress injustices and stop the abuse of power. Civil society has a very important role to play in all this because when citizens are organised in large numbers, their political effectiveness can be considerable.

In this regard, I am particularly disappointed with the General Workers’ Union and UĦM – Voice of the Workers. Why have these trade unions become so docile? Why has their participation in public life become rather limited and their public voice somewhat muted? One almost yearns for the strong trade union leadership of the past, the days of the late Tony Zarb at the GWU and Gejtu Vella at the UĦM.

Labourites have to face the stark reality that, today, the Labour Party in Malta is run by champagne socialists - Desmond Zammit Marmarà

Trade unions must always be at the forefront in the fight for workers’ rights. Weak trade unions give a government the luxury to ride roughshod over workers’ rights with relative impunity. As it is today in Malta, it is the smaller trade unions which are militant while the larger ones seem to have lost their bite.

One of the arguments which I hear from several genuine Labourites when discussing the present undesirable situation within the Labour Party is that, since there is no credible alternative to the Labour government, one has to accept the situation as it is and simply make the best of it in the circumstances.

Indeed, we have to face the fact that many disillusioned Labourites will go on voting Labour in general elections because not voting or invalidating their vote could result in a Nationalist Party victory and they do not trust the PN to be effective and efficient when in government.

So how can you deliver a strong message of disapproval of the Labour government’s decisions and actions if you will still vote for the Labour Party at a general election, thus strengthening its hand and also approving its decisions and actions when in government despite its many manifest serious deficiencies?

To be honest, I have no solution to this problem. However, if one finds it impossible not to vote Labour at a general election because one believes that only Labour is competent to lead the country at present, one will soon have a golden opportunity to deliver a strong message of protest without risking having the PN in government.

A year from now, in May 2024, the European Parliament elections and the local council elections will be held. Denying Labour the vote at these two elections will still mean that the Labour Party will remain in government but if a very large number of genuine Labourites withhold their vote as a sign of protest at the Labour government’s decisions and actions, a very strong message of disapproval and dissent will have been delivered and the prime minister will be forced to take note of it and act accordingly.

Yes, it is not easy for a convinced Labourite to make this sacrifice but what other practical solution is there if you want to see real and effective reform within the Labour Party in government?

Your country needs you. This is a time for moral courage, not moral cowardice. Tomorrow may be too late.

Desmond Zammit Marmarà is a former Labour Party councillor and activist.