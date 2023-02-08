Japanese prosecutors on Wednesday arrested a former senior Tokyo Olympics official and three businessmen over alleged bid-rigging linked to the Games, the latest twist in a growing corruption scandal.

In a statement, Tokyo prosecutors said they arrested Yasuo Mori, 55, a senior Tokyo 2020 organising committee official, for allegedly violating the anti-monopoly law.

Prosecutors also detained Koji Henmi, an official at advertising giant Dentsu, Masahiko Fujino of television production and sales company Fuji Creative Corp and Yoshiji Kamata of events operator Cerespo.

