The bus service on various routes will be extended on New Year's Eve, Malta Public Transport said.

There will be increased services between Valletta and Kalkara, Birkirkara, Buġibba, Dingli, Żebbuġ, Żurrieq, Birżebbuġia and Xgħajra and special services to Paola, Vittoriosa, Kalkara, Msida, San Ġwann, Mosta, Mġarr, Ħamrun, Santa Venera, Marsa, Qormi, Żebbuġ, Floriana, Luqa, Gudja, Marsaskala, Gżira, Sliema, St Julian’s, Paceville, Qawra and Buġibba up to 2am

Malta Public Transport will be operating a reduced schedule during the Christmas period starting from Sunday until Monday, January 1. Routes will resume the normal schedule as from Tuesday January 2.

On both Christmas Day and New Year's Day, all bus routes will operate according to the Sunday schedule. Service will be suspended between noon and 3pm to allow Malta Public Transport employees to enjoy some festive rest with their loved ones.

Buses will resume their routes between 3pm and 4pm, departing from Valletta and other localities. The final bus trips on those days will be between 8pm and 8.30hpm. Malta Public Transport ticket booths and the Call Centre will remain closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

All personalised Tallinja Card holders can travel free of charge, while cash tickets at €3 per passenger will be available for purchase from the bus ticket machine for any passengers who do not have a valid Tallinja Card.

For the full schedule, further updates, and announcements, please follow Malta Public Transport on social media channels and visit the official website https://www.publictransport.com.mt/en/news-details/expanded-services-for-new-years-eve-celebrations-in-valletta.