Two additional shows of comic duo Danusan’s show L-Aħħar Stage will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 8.30pm, and Sunday, March 29 at 4pm at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta. This is their biggest annual show to date in which they perform several new sketches featuring many of their popular characters, including il-Vinny, il-Fuzzy, il-kappillan laburist, il-kaċċatur, is-suffaru and it-tiġieġu, among others. For details and tickets, visit www.danusan.com or www.showshappening.com or call 9979 7979.