It’s the same tasty bacon all Malta knows and loves, but now it’s available in upgraded packaging that keeps it fresher than ever.

Dewfresh bacon is hitting supermarket shelves with new easy-to-open packaging that also reduces food waste by keeping the bacon fresher for longer and increasing its shelf life. The ‘skin packaging’ also gives customers a better view of the bacon’s quality, freshness, colour and texture. And with its easy-open corner, the new packaging means you no longer need scissors or knives to get started. Just slide the packet open and start cooking.

While the packaging has been upgraded, the recipe for the bacon has remained untouched. Dewfresh bacon is made in the traditional way: lightly smoked with natural beechwood woodchips to give it that distinct smoky flavour. It is available in three product types: back, collar and streaky.

Dewfresh is a leading Maltese brand that has been the main local provider of bacon for decades. As the pioneer of the beef burger and sausage industry in Malta, Dewfresh Products Ltd is a household name with a long-standing reputation for quality meat products.