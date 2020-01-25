FLORIANA 2

Venancio 117

Paiber 120

SENGLEA 0

(after extra-time)

Floriana scored twice towards the end of the second half of extra-time to see off Senglea Athletic 2-0 and secure a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

Senglea, who had ousted Gżira United in the previous round, were hoping for another shock win. The team led by Giorgio Roselli continued where they had left off after collecting two draws in their last league outings against Sirens and Birkirkara with another fine display. With the score still goalless at the end of the 90 minutes, the game went into extra-time and Senglea started to believe more that they could upset the leaders.

However, with the penalty shoot-out on the horizon, Floriana struck late to make it to the next stage.

Floriana coach Vincenzo Potenza rested goalkeeper Ini Akpan, handing Jurgen Spiteri a rare start while players like Jurgen Pisani, Brandon Paiber and Kristian Keqi made way for Moustapha Beyem, Clyde Borg and Jan Busuttil.

Senglea, on the other hand, were in their typical formation with the exception of Manolito Micallef who was among the substitutes.

The Greens made their intentions clear right from the start and after just four minutes, Beye latched onto a Diego Venancio free-kick but his attempt was blocked on the goal line.

Seven minutes later, Senglea replied with a cross from Marcelo Dias for Jose Wilkson Teixeira from the right but the Brazilian was unlucky to see his header hit the bar from close in.

Floriana then threatened with a powerful drive by Ryan Camenzuli that finished just wide.

Ten minutes from the break, a free-kick by Venancio just missed the target.

On the restart, Potenza included Kristian Keqi as the BOV Premier League leaders were now under pressure to score.

Twelve minutes in the second half, Floriana were provided with an excellent opportunity to forge ahead. The Greens were awarded a penalty after Keqi was brought down inside the area by Dejan Debono.

However, Diego Venancio’s effort from the penalty spot was neutralised by Matthew Farrugia. For Farrugia this was his second penalty save in a week after neutralising Federico Falcone’s effort in the game against Birkirkara.

Beye tried his luck with a shot from outside the area ending high on 63 minutes and one minute later, a long-distance shot by Venancio was parried by the Senglea goalkeeper.

Substitute Brandon Paiber went close with a powerful shot from the right which scraped past the upright on 78 minutes. Then Tiago Adan Fonseca’s header was cleared off the line by Cipriott as Floriana stepped up the pressure.

Ten minutes from time, Venancio had a shot from inside the area deflected into a corner.

With no goals being scored, the game went into extra-time. The Greens held the initiative and twelve minutes in the first half, Paiber tested Farrugia with a direct freekick from the right and just before the end of the first period, Keqi’s goal-bound header, off a cross by Ales Cini, was cleared off the line by Sigitas Olberkis.

Senglea received a set-back five minutes in the second half of extra-time. They were reduced to ten men after Elvis Sakyi received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle.

The penalty shoot-out seemed to be edging closer than ever, however, with three minutes to go, Floriana managed to break the deadlock.

Venancio’s long-distance freekick beat Farrugia, ending into the bottom left corner.

Three minutes later, Floriana sealed the issue with a second goal.

Fonseca advanced on the left and into the area, rounded the goalkeeper and squared low for Paiber to tap the ball home from close range.