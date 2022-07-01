Fabio Spiteri has done it... and what a feat this is.

The veteran triathlete on Friday night became the first Maltese to complete a daunting Quintuple when crossing the finish line in Colmar, France.

Spiteri’s achievement is truly remarkable when one considers that he has managed to complete five successive ironman in the space of five days.

In fact, the 48-year-old completed the distance in a time of 111 hours 30 minutes and 57 seconds to place seventh overall among 16 participants.

Despite being plagued by swollen feet, a few blisters, and a huge struggle to run, Spiteri made use of his stamina and resilience to complete a very challenging and difficult course.

