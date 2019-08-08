High humidity levels that led to the removal of paintings at the national art museum would soon be back to normal, Justice and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said on Thursday.

Over 100 paintings were removed after humidity inside the Valletta building reached levels that could have damaged the art inside.

Dr Bonnici hit out at the “attack” on the successful MUŻA project, insisting that the removal of the paintings showed that Heritage Malta was on the ball and took all necessary action once the problem was identified by the humidity monitoring system.

Pressed to identify the cause of the humidity, Dr Bonnici said the “extraordinary” spike came about during the height of August.

He said the paintings would be put back in place once humidity levels had settled.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said humidity levels at MUŻA would soon go back to normal. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Asked if this meant the paintings would be removed every summer due to higher climactic humidity levels, Dr Bonnici said this was not the case.

Pushed to say what led to the spike, the minister said that was up to experts to ascertain.

He said there were various possible factors behind this spike, including the fact that the building was still new and the paintings were acclimatising to it.

The minister said experts had also pointed towards the climate control system as a possible contributor to the spike in humidity.

He said much of the criticism had been “unjust”.

Dr Bonnici expressed his confidence that the incident would not repeat itself.

The museum, at the restored Auberge d’Italie, which missed its opening deadline several times, is still unfinished, with a number of halls not open to the public.

Parts of the 16th-century building were left open to the elements during years of restoration, sustaining flooding several times.

During a recent visit to MUŻA, Times of Malta was greeted by numerous blank walls.

In their place were signs putting the lack of artwork on the walls down to ongoing “conservation treatment”.

The ticket price has been reduced to €3.50 to compensate for the lack of art at the museum.