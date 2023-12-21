Two-time holders Inter were knocked out of the Italian Cup last 16 on Wednesday after a last-gasp 2-1 loss to Bologna.

Defender Sam Beukema and attacker Dan Ndoye scored in the second half of extra time at the San Siro to set up a quarter-final tie with Fiorentina after Carlos Augusto had opened the scoring for the Serie A leaders.

Bologna, managed by ex-Inter midfielder Thiago Motta, join Fiorentina, Lazio and Frosinone, who beat league champions Napoli 4-0 on Tuesday, in the last eight.

The remaining four last-16 ties will be held early next month with the only Serie B side left in the competition Cremonese heading to Roma on January 3.

