The possibilities of a replay of the third qualifying round second leg tie between Levski Sofia and Ħamrun Spartans are extremely minimal, according to a UEFA delegate.

Levski Sofia filed a complaint to UEFA against the result of their Conference League defeat to Ħamrun Spartans after the referee failed to spot a Maltese player’s infringement before scoring a crucial goal.

Reports said on Saturday that the Bulgarian side had filed a complaint to the European governing body UEFA over the Spartans’ second goal scored by Ryan Camenzuli.

