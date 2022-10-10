Three-time Vuelta a Espana winner Primoz Roglic said he will have an operation on his shoulder to prevent it dislocating in the future.

Roglic, 32, ended his season early last month after a fall during the Vuelta and will have his arm in a sling for two months.

“It’s no secret that I have already dislocated my shoulder several times. I’ve reached the point where I have to fix it,” he told Slovenian radio station Val 202 on Sunday.

