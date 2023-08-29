Australia’s former track world champion Jana Pittman has said she was kissed by a coach during her athletics career, a revelation that echoes the scandal engulfing Spanish football.

Prosecutors in Spain are investigating Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony of the Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales’s kiss has sparked a massive backlash, but he has so far refused to resign, despite being asked to by the Spanish football federation.

Pittman, the 2003 and 2007 women’s world 400 metres hurdles champion, said Rubiales’s kiss triggered memories from her time in elite athletics and showed how times have changed.

