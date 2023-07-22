Former World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti confirmed his return to Ligue 1 on Saturday on a two-year deal with French club Lille.

“The great Sam is back,” said Lille president Olivier Letang.

“It’s a strong signal when a French world champion returns to Ligue 1”.

The 29-year-old defender was released from his contract with Barcelona earlier this month, and had been expected to return to former club Lyon which he left in 2016 for the Spanish side.

“Returning to France, logically I thought of Lyon but in the end I chose to go to a club that wanted me,” said Umtiti, who won the French Cup with Lyon in 2012 and two La Liga titles with Barcelona in 2018 and 2019.

