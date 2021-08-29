EY and Microsoft have announced the expansion of their strategic relationship to further align EY business ingenuity with Microsoft’s cloud technologies. A joint statement by the two companies spoke of an incremental $15bn growth opportunity over the next five years.

The increased collaboration will focus on launching new solutions and platforms that help organisations address business and societal challenges at scale through digital transformation.

The relationship concentrates on helping clients reinvent back office operations and innovate in key regulated sectors like financial services, energy, health, government and manufacturing. In addition, the collaboration will create managed services that fuel client transformation, unlock value and develop a first-of-its-kind, enterprise-scale, trusted data fabric.

EY teams will further extend the operation of the EY Microsoft Services Group to provide clients with deeper access to more than 40,000 experienced EY technology consulting professionals to meet changing demands. Microsoft will work with EY teams to train more than 150,000 EY professionals on Microsoft technologies and is dedicating engineering talent to accelerate the development of key solutions over the next five years.

Kevin Mallia, EY Malta Consulting Lead and Partner, said: “Over the last few years, the strong global relationship between EY and Microsoft has been leveraged locally to provide businesses with better quality services and to increase their digital capabilities. We are excited to announce further expansion of collaboration and look forward to increased opportunities for our people, clients and society.”

Andy Baldwin, EY global managing partner – client service, remarked: “The power of the EY and Microsoft relationship is deepening as we help people around the world, and support clients to do more with their data in areas previously underserved by technology, such as tax and finance. We are building on our collaborative success in multiple domains to help businesses and governments save costs, monetise data, realise long-term value and create agility.”

And Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Microsoft, stated: “This announcement is the next step in our long-standing relationship with EY. It means we will be able to provide greater overall technical expertise for our customers’ cloud strategies through new solutions and platforms. In addition, our collaboration will enable customers in regulated industries to bring the power of the cloud to their back-office operations, fundamentally changing how they harness data to drive critical business functions.”