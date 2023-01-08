As we delve into the new year, I cannot help but wonder what it has in store. The last few years have been tumultuous the world over, causing the need for adaptation and changes in priorities that we would not have expected. Still, this year we hope for resolution, renewed opportunity and regeneration.

A new year also heralds another edition of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award, which gives me a chance to meet Malta’s shakers, unafraid to make big moves and bold about their vision and purpose.

This event is of meaning to EY as it not only brings such brilliant minds to the fore but also aligns with EY’s core values in fostering future generations of entrepreneurs that will bring on solutions to create a better working world.

Entrepreneurs aspire to innovate by creating solutions ahead of the market while pioneering unseen approaches or technologies. They also promote and foster a culture of research and disruption that propels their industry forward.

Like our previous winners of the Entrepreneur of the Year award, they work to create value for all stakeholders, generate strong financial performance and lead talent. Each of these can only leave an impression when focusing on a long-term strategy that provides sustainable results which can provide healthy growth over time.

A mould-breaker that leads with purpose does so by committing the organisation to an inspiring ambition, championing sustainability and being a true entrepreneur who understands the value of what is right instead of easy; maintaining a high ethical and quality standard in all their processes and services and demonstrating values through their work, earning the respect of stakeholders and customers.

Inspire younger generations

Through their wisdom and drive, they encapsulate the entrepreneurial spirit with high standards which show a hunger for success. They are risk-takers and problem solvers finding obstacles as challenges, and when they make mistakes, they persevere and learn from experience.

These are in no way foreign values, and through our work as a professional services firm, I have had the pleasure to meet many who exhibit these values and more.

Some who come to mind are actually our previous EOY winners Alfred Pisani of Corinthia Group in 2017, Angelo Xuereb of AX Holdings Ltd. in 2018, David Darmanin of Hotjar in 2019, Nazzareno Vassallo of Vassallo group in 2020, and Mark Bajada of Bajada Investments Ltd just last year.

Further inspirations are the ambitious up-and-coming entrepreneurs who have won the EY Rising Star award like John Winfield of Dr Juice, David Vella of Altaro Software, Shane Hunter of AquaBioTech Group, Ben Remfrey of Praedium Consulting Malta Ltd and Krystle Penza of Mvintage.

In its fifth edition, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award remains the only local award with a truly global dimension, which sees the winner travel to Monaco to compete with over 50 entrepreneurial powerhouses from all over the world, as they compete for the title of the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year. While this is a once-in-a-lifetime affair, it is not the award’s only value, as we find it to be the perfect opportunity to showcase Malta’s talent and spirit.

One can hope that through our efforts to share the stories and successes of these local changemakers, we can inspire the younger generations to take on the challenges that come with being an entrepreneur, and to one day realise the same value triumph of our EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Nominations for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year are open until January 21. The award will be judged by an independent panel made up of key figures from the business community. The awards are supported by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit https://www.ey.com/en_mt/ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-malta-2023.

Kevin Mallia is EY Malta’s consulting lead and partner.