Following the success of the first EY Engage in 2022, the inaugural Technology Forum returns to the Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian’s, on June 1.

This year, the conference will be full day, with a greater focus on the 25 different breakout sessions to create a tailor-made experience for every attendee, whether they want to analyse their future technology decisions, optimise their organisation through automation, discuss the future of emerging technologies in Malta, or take a look under the bonnet to see what gears need to be adjusted.

After a short plenary session, the agenda is divided into five sections: CIO Forum, digital transformation, technical track, cybersecurity and resiliency.

Each of these tracks includes a series of workshops and roundtables supported by sponsors and EY, inviting discussion and learning.

The sooner we accept that we are already living in the digital age, the sooner we will be able to truly harness the untapped potential of the island

This year’s attendees are not only CIOs, CTOs and technical decision-makers, but also technical teams looking to educate themselves and optimise the digital transformation of their business.

This year’s theme ‘Automate. Integrate. Innovate.’ highlights the cycle of transformation as companies seek to automate their processes, integrate new technologies to improve their products and services, and continue to innovate and develop ideas that make a company stand out in the marketplace.

Michael Azzopardi, EY Malta technology consulting leader and director, said: ‘Engage has proven that there is a need for a co-working space in the local tech sphere. That is why this year we are putting more emphasis on breakout sessions where tech leaders and tech teams can come together to discuss the issues and opportunities at hand.

“Ultimately, we want this event to get people automating their services, integrating technology, innovating the landscape and engaging.”

Kevin Mallia, EY Malta Consulting Partner, said: “Technology has always been a disruptive force in the business world, but the sooner we accept that we are already living in the digital age, the sooner we will be able to truly harness the untapped potential of the island.

“Engage is the ideal place to grow into this realisation, exchange ideas with like-minded people and get a glimpse of the future of technology in Malta. We look forward to another year of welcoming participants to this experience of change and transformation.”

Early bird registration for the Technology Forum is open until April. For more information and to book an early bird ticket, visit: https://www.ey.com/en_mt/events/engage-2023