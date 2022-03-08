EY, in association with Hult International Business School, recently launched a fully accredited master’s degree in sustainability, dedicated exclusively to EY people (312,000). It will be free of charge and available to all, regardless of rank, tenure or location.

The new qualification is being launched alongside a recent survey among EY people across the globe, which found nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) wanting to participate in activities that have a positive impact on communities and the environment.

The first qualification of its kind, the EY Master’s in Sustainability by Hult, will significantly expand sustainability and climate literacy, helping EY people translate their skills into new and innovative sustainability services for clients around the globe. All learning will be provided entirely online and candidates will be able to study from anywhere in the world, at their own pace.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY global chairman and CEO, said: “Sustainability is one of the defining issues of our time and taking a lead on climate change is a vital element in building a better working world. EY people are passionate about tackling global challenges and this qualification will help both the EY organisation and its clients become true leaders in building a more sustainable world.”

The new qualification will be awarded by Hult International Business School, renowned for its skill-focused approach to education and commitment to practical learning. Hult is the first triple-accredited business school in the US and is regularly ranked as one of the top business schools in the world.

EY Malta country managing partner Ronald Attard said: “Even our very own research here in Malta is showing that sustainability is a priority for businesses as well as the younger generations. This master’s is being launched at a time when the world is changing extremely rapidly and we need to find even more ways to protect our planet and homes. It is an honour to be able to provide our people with an opportunity which will not only benefit their careers but also advance this issue for all of society.”

"The customised curriculum of this innovative programme efficiently upskills students in high-growth areas for client work and is a differentiator in the talent marketplace. The more learners engage with this practical, hands-on sustainability curriculum, the sooner we get to a better working world"

In 2021, the EY organisation and Hult launched a new Master’s in Business Analytics, and in 2020, the first-ever fully-accredited virtual corporate Master of Business Administration (MBA) course. The EY Tech MBA by Hult has been awarded to 55 EY people so far.

Hult’s chief innovation officer, Mukul Kumar, commented: “Hult has been passionate about social and environmental sustainability and its intersection with business for quite some time, having been pioneers in teaching it as a core topic in our MBA programme over 10 years ago.

“Today, we are delighted to be collaborating with EY to educate its people on viewing sustainability as both a business challenge and competitive opportunity. The customised curriculum of this innovative programme efficiently upskills students in high-growth areas for client work and is a differentiator in the talent marketplace. The more learners engage with this practical, hands-on sustainability curriculum, the sooner we get to a better working world.”

In addition to building climate literacy among its people, EY is committed to accelerating climate action. In 2021, the organisation became carbon negative, a major step towards achieving its ambition of becoming net zero by 2025. To achieve this ambition, EY teams have set an aggressive target to significantly reduce its emissions by 40 per cent by 2025 through seven key actions.

Alongside the work undertaken by the organisation to become more sustainable, EY teams continue to develop and invest in global sustainability services for clients. The services are focused on value-led sustainability, helping clients capture business opportunities from sustainability and decarbonisation, while also protecting and creating value.