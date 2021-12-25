One of Malta’s leading consultancy firms, EY, has launched Idea Explosion: Better Working Malta, a challenge inviting students all over the island to come forward with their best ideas to make Malta a better place to live and work. All students from any educational level – secondary, sixth form, university or other higher institution such as MCAST – are eligible to register for the competition and to submit their ideas to a panel of expert judges.

The competition has three different work streams as it seeks to involve students with different skillsets and interests: economy and business; technology and innovation; and design and environment.

The economy and business stream is for those students who are always looking at the bigger picture and thinking of ways the economy can improve for all or how businesses can generate growth. The technology and innovation stream is for all those tech-savvy students who are always tinkering with things to see what they can create, using AI, data analytics or maybe the Internet of Things. Lastly, the design and environment stream is for those with an eye for detail and a love for great aesthetics. Students here might be interested in Maltese culture, recognising visual and artistic aspects which can impact everyone.

EY is asking for interested applicants to register themselves or their team (up to five people) by January 31 with an online registration form. They will then be contacted by EY and assigned a mentor to discuss their ideas and fine-tune them. Between February – April they will be able to work on the idea and come up with a short 10-minute presentation announcing what the idea is all about. Participants will then be given ample time to focus on their exams and in July they will be called in to present their idea to a panel of judges.

A winner from each of the three streams will win €3,000 for their school and the overall winner will be gifted with a lifetime trip to another to an EY office or wavespace in another European country.

EY Malta country managing partner, Ronald Attard, said: “Today’s young students are bursting with amazing ideas, so we want to do our bit to encourage them to take the next leap and present them for all Malta to see. Their ideas will be presented for all the nation in October 2022, during our national Future Realised event. We really can’t wait to see what great concepts they will come up with. Good luck all!”

EY is one of world’s largest finance, consulting and tech firms with an office in Malta of over 300 exceptional people and 300,000 all around the world. They spend their days thinking of ways to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society.

To find out more about the competition and to register until January 31 visit https://www.ey.com/en_mt/events/student-competition.