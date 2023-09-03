EY Malta has appointed two new partners and four new directors to its management team, so that the team is now composed of 17 partners and eight directors.

The two new partners are Jonathan Abela, assurance services, and Julian Grima, strategy and transactions services, while the new directors are Jason Grech and Glenn Cassar, both in consulting services, and Silvio Camilleri and Bernard Bonnici, both in tax services.

Commenting on the new promotions to the leadership team, Ronald Attard, country managing partner of EY Malta, said: “Our people are at the centre of our organisation and are responsible for our rapid growth over the last few years and the wide recognition of EY as a leading provider of professional services of exceptional quality. We believe that extraordinary talent is the key to social and business transformation, creating the better working world we envision.”

Abela joined EY Malta’s Assurance Department in July 2005 after completing his bachelor of accountancy (hons) degree at the University of Malta. During his time with EY he gained extensive experience in auditing, focusing on high-profile audit engagements, including public-interest entities and groups with extensive cross-border operations. Abela is a certified public accountant, a certified auditor, a fellow member of the Malta Institute of Accountants and a member of the Financial Reporting Committee within the institute.

Grima has over 16 years of professional experience and is a certified public accountant, who has delivered various training sessions on regulatory compliance and data visualisation techniques. With expertise in multiple technical areas, he specialises in financial services. He has led several projects in strategy execution, financial crime compliance, risk management and financial due diligence locally and abroad. In recent years, Grima has focused on supporting clients in implementing large-scale business transformation programmes using robust programme governance and project management methodologies. In doing so, he emphasises the value of leveraging data to facilitate effective decision-making.

People are at the centre of our organisation

Grech is a warranted auditor and Malta Institute of Accountants (MIA) member with over 15 years of professional experience. After first joining the firm’s assurance service line in 2005, Grech became a financial controller with a leading local organisation, heading the finance team responsible for all group companies operating within the automotive sector. In 2017, he rejoined EY as a senior manager within the Business Consulting Service Line, specialising in enterprise risk, strategic planning, business transformation and GDPR compliance-related services. He manages a portfolio of internal audit engagements operating in various sectors, including the aviation, retail, oil and gas, education and financial services sectors.

Cassar is a certified public accountant and started working in the assurance service line over 15 years ago. At EY, he spent over six years working on client engagements at the London, Brussels and Milan EY offices. Within business consulting, Cassar manages a portfolio of local and international clients across industries, including financial services, aviation, technology and retail. His exposure to engagements within the firm provides him with a sound combination of professional skills and technical competencies with a particular focus on enterprise risk and internal audit engagements. Cassar is the vice-chairman of the Malta Forum for internal auditors.

Camilleri joined EY Malta in 2012 as a certified public accountant within the Business Tax Advisory department. Initially, he worked within the Business Tax Compliance department, assisting domestic and multinational corporate clients and individual clients in fulfilling their annual tax compliance obligations in Malta. After two years, he moved on to the tax advisory arm of the firm and has since been advising clients on direct tax issues from a local and global perspective.

Bonnici joined EY in January 2010 while sitting for his final ACCA examinations. During his first years at EY, he worked in the Accounting, Compliance and Reporting department, assisting clients with their financial reporting. He then joined the Business Tax Compliance department, assisting corporate and individual clients with their tax compliance obligations. He has since led the business tax compliance team as a senior manager. Bonnici is also a Personal Tax Sub-Committee committee member within the Malta Institute of Taxation and has completed the advanced diploma in international taxation, specialising in transfer pricing.