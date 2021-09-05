EY Malta has been granted a licence to operate as a higher education institution by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority.

EY Connect Learning, led by EY tax partner Chris Naudi, organises training and continuing professional development through in-person sessions and virtual learning programmes. The sessions are aimed at professionals in various industries and lines of business, as well as students who would like to further their education.

EY announced that it has a full calendar of upcoming events and training available for the public. EY Connect Learning also offers bespoke learning tailored to its clients’ requirements.

Ronald Attard, EY Malta country managing partner,, said: “Currently, new industries, skillsets and developments are constantly reframing the way we work, and we have made it our mission to be at the forefront and help build a better working world through education.

“Our team has put together a great list of courses to advance people’s skills and we really hope to play a positive part in so many people’s lives and in their professional development.”

Ediana Guillaumier, EY Connect learning lead, said: “Over the last few years, hundreds of professionals have put their faith in our learning and training programmes and we are excited to be able to provide even greater high impact courses which really make a big difference.”

More informatio is available on https://www.ey.com/en_mt/connect-learning contact eyevents@mt.ey.com.