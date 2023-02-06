Following the continued success of the EY360 ACCA course and bespoke CPE learning EY Malta is further investing in the financial literacy and business skills through the announcement of the Award in Introductory VAT.

The course starting in March is a comprehensive understanding of Maltese VAT which can work both as a beginner’s curriculum and a brush-up of the technical aspects for those already in the industry. Spread over eight trainer-led sessions and a written assessment in June the successful completion of all modules will culminate in an Award of MQF Level 6 (2 ECTS) from EY Malta authorised by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority.

The first seven sessions each have a duration of three hours while the final has a duration of four hours including a two-hour tutorial session. The main modules will concern an Introduction to VAT and Treatment of VAT Domestic Supplies; Cross Border Supplies focusing on Good and Services; VAT Refunds, Registrations, Forms and Obligations; and Special Schemes. A total of two in-person sessions are compulsory to be eligible for the final examination.

In-person lectures will be held at EY Malta’s Connect Learning Centre by EY Senior Tax Manager, Saviour Bezzina and EY Tax Manager, Kurt Cuschieri. Saviour Bezzina is a warranted accountant with over 15 years of experience whose expertise at the firm revolves around VAT consultancy services to a range of local and international clients. With a decade of experience in EY’s Tax team Kurt Cuschieri is currently involved in providing tax advisory services to both local and multinational clients operating in various sectors on a number of matters including setting up of operations in Malta, cross border transactions and impact arising from tax legislation changes.

Chris Naudi, EY Malta Tax Partner said that: “VAT can often be a confusing subject for people starting out in the business world, and that is why this kind of course is almost an essential for start-ups or even students who are aiming to go into finance. Gaining a full understanding of how VAT can affect your plans and strategies can be a make-or-break point for budding businesses whether they are planning to be large conglomerate or even small and home grown.”

Award in Introductory VAT is also eligible for the Get Qualified scheme which allows students to recover part of the costs incurred. Limited spots are available. For more information or to register for the full course visit Award in Introductory VAT | EY - Malta.