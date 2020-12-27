Many organisations are looking into the lessons that can be learnt from the current crisis and assessing ways as to how businesses can become more resilient. Some are executing deep strategic and technological shifts, while at the same time navigating through fundamental changes in their operational and regulatory landscape. Will we look back and be confident that we took the adequate decisions to safeguard our employees, customers and future business? How can we emerge from this crisis stronger than before?

These are some of the questions that undoubtedly are occupying board members’ minds right now. While management contend with resiliency throughout this critical time, boards need to adopt a ‘futurist’ mindset in order to ensure organisational sustainability in the long term.

EY Malta has recently launched Above Board, a six-session webinar series, where EY’s local service line and sector leaders will take one through the roles and responsibilities of directors in a world of constant and unpredictable changes.

Directors have a duty towards their shareholders to ensure strategic direction and stewardship towards the smooth functioning of the business

As the roles and responsibilities of directors become increasingly important in maintaining a sound business, directors have a duty towards their shareholders to ensure strategic direction and stewardship towards the smooth functioning of the business.

The webinars will take place monthly, starting on February 18, 2021, with the first session exploring the legal duties and responsibilities of directors. It will go into the directors’ role at law by distinguishing executive from non-executive directors as well as their general duties under the Companies Act.

The following five sessions, each of 90 minutes, will cover: statutory reporting; CIT, AT and exchange of information compliance; payroll and immigration compliance; managing financial crime risks; and will conclude with the principles of good corporate governance, in July.

The sessions will be conducted by 16 EY Malta field experts and are part of EY’s CPE Circuit, a one-stop CPE shop, designed to keep attendants one step ahead.

This series is suitable for business entrepreneurs, board members, executive and non-executive directors, directors on audit committees of boards and finance directors. CEOs, CFOs and executives working closely with boards are also encouraged to attend.

EY Connect learning lead Ediana Guillaumier said: “Our people are in constant contact with boards and directors. Therefore, we decided to launch a webinar series that embodies the crucial task at hand, in an ever-changing global landscape. Expect it to be highly focused, providing insights and guidance especially. In times of heightened uncertainty, it is vital boards react with impact and build renewed resilience, while doing so with the utmost integrity.”

The event will be CPE accredited by the MIA and participation is at a fee of €250 (including VAT). For more information, visit https://www.ey.com/en_mt/events/above-board—the-roles-and-responsibilities-of-directors-explain and to register for all sessions contact events@mt.ey.com.