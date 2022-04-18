Technology consulting firm EY Malta has launched an event especially designed for Malta’s top CIOs, CTOs and IT management.

EY Engage promises a day of technological exploration and networking and is open to technology leaders in Malta and beyond. The event seeks to unravel the latest trends while exploring how tech enables resilience and competitiveness during times of disruption.

Engage will feature a networking exhibition, international keynote speakers, panel discussions and interactive roundtable sessions, as well as showcasing technology that will help the public and private sectors realise their ambitions in further digitalising their operations.

A keynote speech will be delivered by Pascal Bornet, an internationally renowned thought leader and author of the bestselling book Intelligent Automation.

Another keynote will be delivered by Mohammad J. Sear, an associate partner at EY UAE and a veteran adviser to executive leadership in government and private sector across the globe.

The roundtable sessions will focus on technology trends such as AI, data, RPA and IOT; cloud; cybersecurity and risk; digital government; enterprise applications; enterprise architecture; and technology management.

The exhibition space will also allow for connections with current technology leading firms.

EY Malta’s lead consulting partner, Kevin Mallia, said: “As an organisation we have often spoken about how important it is to disrupt or else be disrupted. The last few years have certainly helped many recognise the necessity of accelerating their digital transformations and in this era the only certainty is change, which is not something any organisation in Malta should fear.

“We hope that Engage creates a forum for the islands tech C-suite to come together under one roof, exchange ideas, collaborate and spur on purpose-led transformations that seize the upside of disruption.”

Michael Azzopardi, EY technology leader, said: “The last few years have been a whirlwind for companies trying to get ahead of all the changes taking place in the market.

“Engage promises to be ‘the’ annual technology forum that features the biggest local stakeholders, international thought leaders and tech community all in one place. We’re thrilled to create a space for innovation and creativity among peers once again.”

EY Engage is taking place in collaboration with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, along with event sponsors BMIT Technologies, Newgen Software, SG Solutions, GO Business, ICT Solutions, Exigy, Tech.mt, MDIA and Invent3D.

Engage will take place on June 1 from 11.30am onwards at the Westin Dragonara Resort. Due to current restrictions, the event is currently being capped at 200 attendees. All the necessary COVID-19 precautions will be taken in accordance with the law. For more information and to register, visit ey.com/en_mt/events/engage.