EY-Parthenon Malta is bringing back its annual flagship event on October 18 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

The Malta Future Realised Conference (previously known as the Malta Attractiveness Event) brings together 1,000 CEOs, CFOs, entrepreneurs and investors together to discuss foreign direct investment (FDI), business and the Maltese economy.

This year’s event will focus on the international landscape and rising geopolitical tensions that are presenting challenges for businesses and citizens. High-profile international speakers, local and international government leaders and industry CEOs will lead the discussions.

The results of the 18th ‘Malta Attractiveness Survey’, an annual study conducted among existing FDI companies, outlines current investors’ sentiments, Malta’s strengths, its weaknesses and where the country should be focusing its efforts.

The full-day event will be split into three parts, kicking off with a review of the global economy and the survey’s results presentation. The second part will look at geopolitics, trade and business strategy in times of uncertainty. The third will analyse investment drivers for a changing world, including global tax reform; skills; digital and innovation; sustainability; renewables; and infrastructure.

The conference features a networking expo and thematic workshops, with early registration and opening reception taking place on the eve of the event on the MCC rooftop overlooking Grand Harbour.

Ronald Attard, EY Malta and Cyprus country managing partner and central, eastern, southeastern Europe and central Asia (CESA) strategy and transactions leader, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back Malta Future Realised in typical conference format after holding the event virtually for two years. We will once again hear from the biggest global companies and international institutions, stimulate debate and generate ideas for a better, more sustainable and inclusive Malta. This year’s discussions will focus on the resilience and adaptability that have become necessary for Maltese companies to thrive in a world of uncertainty. It is up to all of us to work together and make a difference.”

Simon Barberi, EY director and attractiveness programme lead, added: “For 18 years, the ‘Malta Attractiveness Survey’ has captured the thoughts of foreign-owned businesses here on the island. The survey will be the basis of our discussions on the day, but we will also bring out some surprises as we intend to challenge the status quo, asking better questions that will lead to even better answers.”

The event is being held in collaboration with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.

More information and registration is available online.