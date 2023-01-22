Following the years of virtuality, the annual UptoSpeed is back and in-person, with a morning of updates on all the financial changes and trends across the board.

Taking place at the InterContinental’s Cettina DeCesare Suite on January 27 from 8.30am onwards, the conference promises to be a one-stop shop for economic news.

UptoSpeed focuses on the questions permeating in C-suites’ minds, offering a cohesive cheat-sheet and insights into the constantly shifting bear economy.

It is split into four informational areas tailored for your board to get fully updated on the latest financial, economic, tax and sustainability developments that are redefining today’s business world.

Does corporate reporting need a culture shock?

Shawn Falzon, EY Malta assurance partner, will underline the importance for adaptation not as a reaction but as an understanding of the changes happening around us which can be leveraged to create new opportunities and increase growth.

This session will provide essential insights on the transformation of reporting as it puts the IASB agenda, priorities, upcoming standards and projects under a microscope.

UptoSpeed focuses on the questions permeating in C-suites’ minds

Can you overcome cost hurdles when competing for success?

Inflation has posed another great challenge stalling a full recovery from the pandemic. In the face of rising costs and uncertain economic futures, Chris Meilak, EY Malta strategy and transactions partner, will highlight the upcoming risks that the coming economic years poses and how they can lead rather than deter your company strategy.

In an evolving tax environment, is trust your most valued currency?

With planned overhauls and continuous amendments, understanding the right tax strategy is essential to reaching margin targets. Tax expert and EY Malta tax partner Robert Attard will discuss the latest updates, what they mean for your organisation and how they can be used as a competitive edge.

Special focus will be given to the latest developments occurring in the area of international taxation, focusing on EU initiatives and proposals including P2D, Unshell, SAFE and changes to the Code of Conduct for Business Taxation.

Is it easy being green?

Kathrin Kutlescha, EY Malta economic advisory manager, will stress the need to implement sustainability practices through the lens of better sustainability reporting in light of its potential to create value and increase shareholder interest and investment.

The event is designed for all accountants and auditors, business owners and practitioners who wish to remain updated on developments in financial reporting, taxation, economic situation and sustainability matters.

Robert Attard, EY Malta country managing partner, added that “through our specialists and field experts, EY finds itself perfectly positioned to guide Maltese companies into the future of local business. If an organisation is striving to break the barrier finance, economy, tax and sustainability should not only be on the boardroom agenda but at the very centre of it”.

The CPE accredited event will be followed by a light lunch and time for networking. Spaces are limited, so those interested are advised to book their spot against a fee of €90.

For more information and registration visit www.ey.com/en_mt/events/uptospeed-2023.