Former European leaders, futurists, investors, CEOs, academics and NGOs from Malta and the world will gather virtually in October to discuss how Malta can get the next 10 years right.

Future Realised Week replaces what was previously known as the EY Annual Attractiveness Event and will take place over four days from October 20 to 23. It is free to attend and open to all.

Organised by multinational professional services network EY, the event is intended to trigger new ideas, challenge perspectives and explore different possibilities for Malta post-COVID-19.

Discussions will centre around a new economic model for Malta, which places long-term value creation, sustainable growth, the environment and the happiness of citizens top of the agenda. Speakers will also discuss how COVID-19 has turbo-charged the digital revolution – and the ways companies can put technology to use to get ahead and the tips on how to make remote working, work.

Results of EY’s Attractiveness Survey will be revealed during the event. The study, which is held annually, surveys FDI companies in Malta to identify investors’ sentiments about Malta, its strengths and weaknesses and the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The speaker line-up this year includes three former European prime ministers and presidents, senior leaders from the World Bank, World Economic Forum, United Nations and the European Commission, global technology and artificial intelligence gurus from Microsoft, Nvidia, SAP, together with senior global leaders from EY offices in London and New York. They will be joined by local business leaders, academics and NGOs to drive home a discussion on how to build back a better as the country emerges from crisis.

Speakers will examine the impact of the crisis now and in the future and explore what the new normal might look like – considering globalisation, where opportunity and competition will come from, the impact of re-shored and near-shored supply chains, the sectors that will thrive – and what this means for industry in Malta.

David Pilling, best-selling author and Financial Times editor, will be back again to outline how Malta can move beyond GDP to measure economic success.

EY will also unveil its latest research on future consumer trends in Malta, which shows how COVID-19 has altered local consumer spending behaviour, as well as its EY Generate Survey outlining the views of millennials and generation-Z on the crisis, the economy and their future in Malta.

Future Realised Week will take place between 20 to 23 October 2020. For more information and to book your free place visit www.ey.com/mt/futurerealised.